Paris Olympics: American Torri Huske surprises with silver in 100 freestyle

PARIS — Torri Huske, from an outside lane, nearly stunned a star-studded field in the women’s 100-meter freestyle here at the 2024 Olympics on Wednesday, but settled for silver after a late surge from Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström.

Huske led at the 50, and at the 75, and still at the 90-meter mark. But Sjöström powered to the wall and touched in 52.16, 0.13 seconds ahead of Huske (52.29).

It’s Huske’s third medal of the Games already. She won a silver in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay on opening night, then gold on Sunday in the 100-meter butterfly.