Paris Olympics: USA's Caroline Marks secures surfing gold medal in dramatic final over Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb

On a quiet day for waves at Tahiti's Teahupo’o surf break, USA's Caroline Marks edged Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb for the gold medal in the Olympics women's surfing finals.

The drama of the competition extended until after time ran out as the athletes awaited judgement on the decisive final ride by Weston-Webb. Her score wasn't enough to overtake Marks.

In the final, competitors got 35 minutes to post two high scores judged by a panel of 10 international judges. The top and bottom scores are thrown out for each ride. The surfers’ top two scores on a scale of 0-10 are combined, and the highest total score wins.

With sets few and far between early in the final, neither surfer attempted to catch a wave until the 24-minute mark of the competition, and neither posted a score better that 0.5.

Minutes later, Marks secured the first significant score of the final with a successful barrel ride with 17 minutes remaining, putting pressure on Weston-Webb to log a score. The ride earned a score 7.5 from the judges and ultimately proved to be the difference for the gold medal.

Weston-Webb countered with a score of 5.83 on a ride with nine minutes remaining. Less than two minutes later, Marks logged her second successful ride of the final. She didn't catch a barrel but replaced a secondary score of 1.43 with a 3.0 to take a 10.5-7.63 lead.

With two minutes remaining Weston-Webb secured her second successful ride, but she didn't catch a barrel. Time then ran out with surfers waiting for the judges' verdict on Weston-Webb's second ride. She needed a 4.68 to win. The ride was good for a 4.5, securing a 10.5-10.33 win for Marks and the gold medal.

Marks, 22, secured the gold medal after finishing just off the podium in fourth place in Tokyo.

Marks got to the final by edging France's Johanne Defay in the semifinal round earlier Monday. Weston-Webb topped Costa's Brisa Hennessy in the other semifinal. Defay defeated Hennessy in the consolation match to secure bronze for host France.

In the men’s final, Tahiti local Kauli Vaast secured gold for France on his local surf break over Australia’s Jack Robinson. Brazil's Gabriel Medina won bronze.