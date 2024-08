SAINT-DENIS, France — The U.S. men’s and women’s 4x400 meter relay teams did more than just sweep Olympic gold on Saturday night.

They also cemented Paris 2024 as USA Track & Field’s most successful Olympics in 40 years.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Rai Benjamin took the baton in first on the final leg, then held off a charge from Botswana's Letsile Tebogo — winner of the 200 on Thursday — to win the men’s 4x400 relay in Olympic record time of 2:54.43 — .10 ahead of Tebogo.