Paris Olympics: Lin Yu-ting shows no impact of boxing gender controversy as she wins via unanimous decision

PARIS — Lin Yu-ting of Chinese Taipei won a convincing 5-0 decision in her opening round boxing match here Friday, just one day after controversy erupted over the presence of her and Algeria's Imane Khelif in the competition.

Lin, a lanky left-hander, bested Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan, sweeping every round by every judge except one. She will fight Bulgaria's Svetlana Staneva Sunday in the quarterfinals of the 57kg division.

Lin has become the center of international controversy when it was revealed that both she and Khelif were disqualified from the 2023 World Championships by the International Boxing Association for failing “to meet eligibility rules.”

IBA president Umar Kremlev told a Russian news agency that the disqualifications were because “it was proven they have XY chromosomes.” However the IBA, which no longer oversees boxing at the Olympics due what the IOC calls repeated judging scandals and corruption, has not revealed the test results or even what test revealed that.

The IOC maintains that both fighters, who have lengthy international careers, including at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, met all criteria and testing to be deemed eligible here. It is dismissive of the IBA’s operation, motivation and procedures.

Khelif won her first fight Thursday in just 46 seconds when her Italian opponent abandoned the fight citing Khelif's strength.

That led to widespread condemnation, including some high-profile critics likening this to a transgender athlete competing in a women’s sport.

The IOC is adamant that isn't the case and condemned the speculation during a Friday morning media briefing in Paris.

“The Algerian boxer was born female, was registered female, lived her life as a female, boxed as a female and has a female passport,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said. “This is not a transgender case. There has been some confusion that this is a man fighting a woman. This is just not the case. On that there is consensus. Scientifically this is not a man fighting a woman."

“Are these athletes women?” Adams said later. “Yes according to eligibility, according to their passports, according to their history.”

There was no sign that the 25-year-old Lin was impacted by the controversy. She came out confident with her team, fought a good fight and left the ring to widespread cheers from fans at the North Paris Arena. On her walk out she stopped to greet friends and members of the Chinese Taipei Olympic delegation.

Neither Lin (now 20-5) nor Turdibekova stopped to speak to the media.

Khelif will fight Saturday in the 66kg quarterfinals.