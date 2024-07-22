Packers QB Jordan Love won't practice until he has new deal, says GM Brian Gutekunst

The Green Bay Packers started training camp on Monday, but starting quarterback Jordan Love won't be taking the field. He's not sick or injured; he's waiting on one thing he doesn't want to start the season without: a new contract extension.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst discussed Love's situation when he spoke to the media Monday morning, revealing that Love's agent informed them of the QB's decision on Saturday. Gutekunst was largely optimistic about the situation, but he did make room for some uncertainty, making sure everyone knows the deal isn't done yet.

Jordan Love will not practice until he has a new deal, Brian Gutekunst says. Love’s camp informed Packers of that decision Saturday.



Gutekunst says a deal could get done in the coming days, but you never know. Says big deals take time.



“I feel we’re close.” pic.twitter.com/yeW5ScbUMm — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 22, 2024

For Packers fans worrying about protracted negotiations between Love and the team, not even Gutekunst seems particularly worried. He told the media "I feel we're close" on a contract extension, which was backed up by Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Both the Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love’s reps have had plenty of conversations. These talks are positive discussions about his new contract and everyone involved shares in the belief they are close but nothing has been finalized. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) July 22, 2024

So the new contract may not get done immediately after training camp starts, but it appears that both parties are moving in the right direction — i.e. closer to each other.

Love has been staying busy during the continuing negotiations in the lead-up to camp, but he remains focused on his new home of Wisconsin. Last week he was in Milwaukee running a youth football camp for over 600 kids.