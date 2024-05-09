Pacers reportedly send NBA 78 missed calls by officials during Games 1 and 2 vs. Knicks

Officiating complaints from the Indiana Pacers' side have led to the team submitting 78 plays to the NBA from Games 1 and 2 against the New York Knicks that they feel were incorrectly called, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was not happy with the referees in Wednesday's 130-121Game 2 defeat, and ended up getting ejected late in the fourth quarter.

Afterward, Carlisle said they had identified 29 calls they disagreed with from Game 1 and 49 from Game 2. Those disputed plays were then submitted to the league. The Pacers chose not to send anything in after Game 1 because Carlisle was hoping to get "a more balanced whistle" in Game 2. They feel they did not, and changed their minds.

"I can promise you that we're going to submit these tonight," Carlisle said after Game 2. "New York can get ready. They'll see 'em too. I'm always talking to our guys about not making it about the officials, but we deserve a fair shot."

Per Windhorst, the plays in question will also be sent to the Knicks as part of league protocol.

A kick ball violation on Aaron Nesmith and a moving screen call late in the fourth quarter drew Carlisle's ire after Game 1. In Game 2, officials reversed a double-dribble violation on Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein that could have given Indiana a key late possession.

During his post-Game 2 session with the media, Carlisle played the small-market card, saying that the Pacers are at a disadvantage playing against a team like the Knicks.

"Small-market teams deserve an equal shot," Carlisle said. "They deserve a fair shot no matter where they're playing."

Pacers players, however, weren't going down the same road as their coach when talking about officiating and why they're down 2-0 in the series.

"Let's not pretend like [officiating] is the only reason we lost; we just didn't play good enough," said forward Tyrese Haliburton. "We just got to be better."

"We love Rick showing that type of energy on the court," said guard T.J. McConnell via the Indy Star. "It's unfortunate that he got ejected, but that's not the feeling we have in the locker room. We're not gonna sit here and blame officials. We gotta be better. It's just that simple. They smashed us on the boards again tonight and just brought more energy than we did. We gotta fix that."

What didn't help the Pacers in Game 2 was their shooting. They shot 51.6% from the floor, 44.1% from the 3-point line and 58.8% from the foul line. The Knicks were better in each category.

Carlisle will also need to find a way to slow Jalen Brunson, who left the game in second quarter with a sore foot and returned, finishing with 29 points. McConnell had no answer for the Knicks' guard and did not play the final seven minutes of the game.

Game 3 is set for Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.