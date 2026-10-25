Oregon coastal city issues evacuation order after fire at seafood plant

A coastal city in Oregon issued evacuations after a fire erupted at a seafood wholesaler Sunday morning and there was concern the smoke contained ammonia.

The City of Newport issued the order for a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius of a Pacific Seafood processing plant and set up a shelter at a local elementary school. City officials urged residents and visitors to stay indoors and to wear a mask outside.

John Fuller, the public information officer for the city, told The Associated Press it is not clear what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported, and crews were still at the scene.

Officials were investigating the potential of ammonia contamination in the air due to the chemicals at the seafood processing plant, Fuller said.

Ammonia is a colorless gas with a sharp odor. High levels of exposure can cause skin, eye and throat irritation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The city, located about 132 miles (212 kilometers) southwest of Portland, Oregon, has a population of about 10,000 people. Its bayfront is a popular tourist attraction featuring restaurants, shops, and tours.

Fuller said the radius includes businesses as well as residences and makes up a “pretty good chunk” of the small town.

Pacific Seafood is a wholesaler and manufacturer that handles fishing, processing and the distribution of seafood across the country. One of its processing plants sits along the city's Yaquina Bay, near a dock where sea lions gather.

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