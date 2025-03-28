Opening Day overreactions,  Adley Rutschman's AL MVP candidacy and Tanner Bibee defends Chipotle!

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman recap all 14 opening day matchups. Jake tells you why he’s already out on the Pirates and Jordan gives Framber Valdez some love.

Jake and Jordan then react to the Pirates, Reds & Angels embarrassing losses. Jake and Jordan also give their opening day overreactions including a case for Mackenzie Gore winning the Cy Young and Adley Rutschman winning MVP.

Later, Jake and Jordan give us their good, bad and Uggla. Jake cherishes Joe Buck’s return to baseball while Jordan react to Tanner Bibee’s hilarious social media defense of Chipotle.

(1:35) - Around the league: Recapping every opening day game

(41:20) - Sorry for your mentions: Reds, Angels & Pirates lose embarrassingly

(52:25) - Jake and Jordan’s nuclear overreactions

(59:50) - The Good, The Bad, The Uggla

(1:12:05) - Opening day starter draft update

