One stat you need to know for every team in Week 13 + TNF preview

It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 13. Del Don and Harmon also preview every angle of the TNF matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys:

1:50 - Stat Nerd Thursday

2:20 - Carolina Panthers

5:29 - Arizona Cardinals

7:09 - New England Patriots

9:51 - Chicago Bears

11:14 - Washington Commanders

14:41 - New York Giants

17:49 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

18:41 - New York Jets

24:40 - L.A. Chargers

26:35 - Tennesse Titans

27:59 - Las Vegas Raiders

29:19 - New Orleans Saints

31:14 - Green Bay Packers

34:38 - L.A. Rams

37:45 - Cincinnati Bengals

39:17 - Buffalo Bills

40:15 - Houston Texans

42:37 - Denver Broncos

44:38 - Atlanta Falcons

46:15 - Minnesota Vikings

48:13 - Indianapolis Colts

49:12 - Pittsburgh Steelers

53:34 - Cleveland Browns

53:22 - Miami Dolphins

54:09 - Detroit Lions

55:52 - Jacksonville Jaguars

57:53 - Kansas City Chiefs

1:001:31 - San Francisco 49ers

1:02:18 - Baltimore Ravens

1:03:27 - Philadelphia Eagles

1:06:20 - TNF Preview: Seahawks vs. Cowboys

