One stat to know for every team in Week 4 + TNF preview

Stat Nerd Thursday has arrived. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 4. The two also preview a juicy TNF matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions:

0:29 - Stat Nerd Thursday

1:05 - Chicago Bears

2:40 - Denver Broncos

6:04 - Minnesota Vikings

10:00 - Carolina Panthers

12:25 - L.A. Chargers

15: 50 - Las Vegas Raiders

18:20 - Houston Texans

20:50 - Tennessee Titans

22:55 - Cincinnati Bengals

25:28 - Jacksonville Jaguars

28:17 - New York Jets

34:21 - L.A. Rams

36:10 - New Orleans Saints

37:35 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

40:43 - Dallas Cowboys

42:43 - Cleveland Browns

44:36 - Buffalo Bills

45:37 - Washington Commanders

47:41 - Seattle Seahawks

50:20 - Baltimore Ravens

51:44 - Kansas City Chiefs

52:52 - Atlanta Falcons

55:12 - Indianapolis Colts

56:10 - Pittsburgh Steelers

57:15 - Philadelphia Eagles

59:18 - Miami Dolphins

1:01:14 - San Francisco 49ers

1:02:23 - TNF Preview: Packers vs. Lions

