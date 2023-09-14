One stat to know for every team in Week 2 + Ryan Fitzpatrick interview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into 'Stat Nerd Thursdays' by providing one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 2. TNF's Ryan Fitzpatrick joins the pod to discuss his observations from Week 1:

3:52 - Dallas Cowboys

6:51 - New York Jets

8:59 - Atlanta Falcons

12:29 - Baltimore Ravens

15:30 - San Francisco 49ers

18:50 - Detroit Lions

20:20- Jacksonville Jaguars

21:42 - Las Vegas Raiders

25:33 - L.A. Rams

27:37 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28:55 - Miami Dolphins

30:05 - Cleveland Browns

31:55 - Buffalo Bills

33:08 - Washington Commanders

34:35 - New Orleans Saints

39:16. - Green Bay Packers

40:30 - New York Giants

41:30 - Carolina Panthers

43:05 - Arizona Cardinals

44:26 - Seattle Seahawks

46:12 - Chicago Bears

48:42 - New England Patriots

52:43 - Indianapolis Colts

54:00 - Kansas City Chiefs

55:35 - Tennessee Titans

56:50 - Denver Broncos

57:43 - L.A. Chargers

59:35 - Houston Texans

1:00:27 - Cincinnati Bengals

1:01:01 - TNF Preview: Vikings vs. Eagles

1:06:27 - Ryan Fitzpatrick interview

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts