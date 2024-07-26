Olympic flag appears to be upside down at 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris

With the 2024 Olympics kicking off in Paris, things were already off to a tough start with an Opening Ceremony taking place in the pouring rain. But another snafu took place as the ceremony crept further towards a close: The Olympic flag was raised and flown, but upside down.

Those who managed to stay awake during the Opening Ceremonies were treated to the Olympic flag being flown upside down pic.twitter.com/flIG1kF8g7 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) July 26, 2024

Members of the French military raised the competition's flag, with its five Olympic rings, at the Place du Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower on Friday night. But something was askew, with the symbols two bottom rings flipped to the top.

It is unclear what caused the mistake, and it is also unclear whether they will be able to fix the issue with the ceremony ongoing.