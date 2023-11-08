National

Nuggets star Jamal Murray reportedly out through end of November with hamstring strain

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
The defending champion Denver Nuggets will likely be without Jamal Murray through at least the end of November, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Murray was reportedly shut down for three to four weeks with a right hamstring strain.

This article will be updated with more information.

