Novak Djokovic withdraws from French Open with knee injury, will lose No. 1 ranking

Novak Djokovic's quest to win all four major tournaments in a year will have to wait until 2025. The French Open announced Tuesday that Djokovic has withdrawn from the clay court Grand Slam with a right knee injury.

Wishing Novak a speedy recovery 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Ilb6HynTzw — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2024

No further details of the injury were announced. It likely happened during Monday's epic five-set battle against Francisco Cerundolo, which took Djokovic four hours and 39 minutes to win.

Djokovic was scheduled to face No. 7 Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Ruud will be awarded a walkover (though not a win) and will be automatically advanced to the semifinals, where he'll face either Alexander Zverev or Alex de Minaur.