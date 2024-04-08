North Carolina guard Deja Kelly is reportedly entering the transfer portal

North Carolina guard Deja Kelly is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports. The senior has one season of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 waiver.

A return to Chapel Hill is possible, but Kelly will explore her options, reports ESPN. She had also considered entering the WNBA draft.

Kelly was a starter during all four of her seasons with North Carolina, averaging 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. She was the Tar Heels' leading scorer for the past three seasons and ranks sixth on the program's all-time scoring list with 1,858 career points.

Deja Kelly 27pts Highlights vs Virginia 1.14.2024 pic.twitter.com/xnwKu68UYw — Women’s Hoops Masterclass (@HoopMasterclass) January 15, 2024

Additionally, Kelly earned All-ACC Team and All-American honorable mention honors for the past three seasons

This past season, North Carolina finished 20–13 (11–7 in the ACC) and lost to eventual national champion South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

If Kelly leaves, she will be the sixth player to leave North Carolina after this past season. Seniors Alexandrea Zelaya and Anya Poole, sophomore Teonni Key and freshman RyLee Grays have each entered the transfer portal, while sophomore Paulina Paris has already transferred to Arizona.