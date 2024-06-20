Nine players who need a bounce-back 2024 + Jayden Daniels working toward starting | Zero Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

On today’s episode of the Zero Blitz podcast, Jason Fitz is joined by NFL writer Frank Schwab and senior reporter Jori Epstein as they make nine picks for players who they think need to have a bounce-back year in 2024.

While there might be a couple of obvious choices, including Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, there are a few names that lead to debate on if they actually are capable of having a good season or if their better days are behind them.

Fitz, Frank and Jori also discuss Jayden Daniels working hard behind the scenes at Washington Commanders camp and the work ethic that he’s displaying that the coaching staff hopes will rub off on the rest of the team. The Zero Blitz crew concludes the show wondering if the Boston Celtics' championship should be a lesson in patience that more teams in the NFL need.

(3:24) - Jayden Daniels putting in the work

(17:20) - Bounce-back in 2024

(17:54) - Deshaun Watson

(23:02) - Justin Fields

(26:54) - Jonathan Taylor

(31:40) - Derrick Henry

(36:43) - Quentin Johnston

(39:18) - Sam Darnold

(43:04) - Bryce Young

(48:30) - Geno Smith

(51:40) - Kyle Pitts

(55:54) - Lesson from the Celtics?

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

