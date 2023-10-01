NFL Week 4 late slate live tracker: Cowboys look to bounce back against Patriots

Through the first two weeks of the 2023 regular season, the Dallas Cowboys looked like the team to beat in the NFC. The offense scored a dominant 70 points and the defense allowed an equally-impressive 10 points in two blowout wins.

Then, the Arizona Cardinals happened. The Cardinals proved they aren't quite the pushover many expected, and pulled off an incredible upset win over the Cowboys in Week 3.

Now, it's up to the Cowboys to prove that was a fluke. Their opponent, the New England Patriots, should present a challenge. New England's defense once again looks strong, and could slow down a powerful Cowboys' offense.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest scores, stats and injuries during the Week 4 late slate of games.