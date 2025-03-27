NFL over/unders for all 32 teams: Eagles, Chiefs among teams with highest season win totals

The calendar says March, but NFL season win totals have already been released at ESPN BET, so why not dig in? After all, we're all counting down the days until NFL season this fall.
The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are one of four teams — Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens — that share the highest win total at 11.5.
The Cleveland Browns (over/under of 4.5) have the lowest win total among NFL teams, and hold the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft. Could their win total increase if they pick a quarterback?
One other notable win total that stands out is the Washington Commanders. Fresh off a surprise appearance in the NFC Championship Game, Washington's over/under of 10.5 is the highest since 2000, when the team had an over/under of 11.5 (the team went under and finished 8-8).
Here are the season win totals for all 32 NFL teams:
Over/under 11.5
Philadelphia Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs
Buffalo Bills
Baltimore Ravens
10.5
Washington Commanders
San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Chargers
Detroit Lions
Cincinnati Bengals
9.5
Denver Broncos
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Los Angeles Rams 9.5
Houston Texans 9.5
Green Bay Packers 9.5
8.5
Seattle Seahawks
Pittsburgh Steelers
Minnesota Vikings
Miami Dolphins
Dallas Cowboys
Chicago Bears
Arizona Cardinals
7.5
New England Patriots
Atlanta Falcons
6.5
Jacksonville Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts
Carolina Panthers
5.5
Tennessee Titans
New York Jets
New York Giants
Las Vegas Raiders
New Orleans Saints
4.5
Cleveland Browns