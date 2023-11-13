NFL kickers set new record Sunday with 5 walk-off game-winning field goals

There was some serious drama in the NFL on Sunday.

When it came down to crunch time, kickers delivered in record fashion.

Five games came down to field goal attempts in their final seconds. Kickers converted each time with an NFL-record five game-winning kicks as time expired in regulation.

In Baltimore, Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins made good on a Cleveland rally from a 14-point second-half deficit. His 40-yard kick as time expired split the uprights and secured a 33-31 win.

With the win, the Browns improved to 6-3 and ensured that the 7-3 Ravens wouldn't extend their lead in the AFC North.

In Cincinnati, Houston kicker Matt Ammendola faced a chance to secure a Texans upset over the Bengals. He too made good with a 38-yard field goal to cap a 30-27 win with no time left on the clock. The win marked another notch for Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in his remarkable rookie campaign.

In Los Angeles, the Chargers and Lions played one of the most exciting games of the season, a back-and-forth shootout that came down to the leg of Detroit kicker Riley Patterson with two seconds remaining in regulation. He made good on his 41-yard field-goal attempt as time expired to propel the Lions to a 41-38 victory and a 7-2 start.

In Arizona, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray punctuated his return from an ACL tear with a late drive against the Atlanta Falcons to set up Matt Prater with a chance to win the game. Prater delivered with a 23-yard chip shot as time expired to secure a 25-23 Cardinals victory.

Finally, in Seattle, the Seahawks allowed the Washington Commanders to tie the game at 26-26 with a late touchdown drive. But they responded with a 50-yard drive in 52 seconds to set up Jason Myers for a 43-yard attempt with three seconds remaining. Myers' kick was pure and sailed through the uprights with no time left on the clock in a 29-26 win.

The field goal capped a 5-for-5 field effort from Myers, who was also perfect on two extra-point attempts as he accounted for 17 Seahawks points.

Kickers are often castigated in football, blamed for losses when they don't deliver when it matters most. Sunday was not one of those days. Instead, it was a day to celebrate kickers around the NFL.