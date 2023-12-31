National

NFL inactives tracker Week 17: Sam Howell starts for Commanders with Jacoby Brissett as emergency 3rd QB

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 31: Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at FedExField on December 31, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Here are the latest NFL Week 17 inactives.

COMMANDERS

CB Benjamin St-Juste

CB Kendall Fuller

DE Jalen Harris

OL Andrew Wylie

TE Cole Turner

WR Mitchell Tinsley

QB Jacoby Brissett (emergency third quarterback)

49ERS

TE Ross Dwelley

QB Brandon Allen

OL Jaylon Moore

DL Arik Armstead

S Ji'Ayir Brown

WR Jauan Jennings

LB Jalen Graham

DOLPHINS

OL Lester Cotton (hip): questionable

OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle): questionable

S Jevon Holland (knees): questionable

CB Xavien Howard (hip/thumb): questionable

OL Austin Jackson (oblique): questionable

RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle): questionable

CB Jalen Ramsey (knee): questionable

OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): doubtful

WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle): OUT

RAVENS

S Kyle Hamilton (knee): questionable

G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad): questionable

WR Zay Flowers (calf): questionable

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder): questionable

CB Brandon Stephens (ankle): questionable

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion): OUT

PATRIOTS

DL Christian Barnmore (knee): questionable

DB Myles Bryant (chest): questionable

TE Hunter Henry (knee): questionable

LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): questionable

CB Jonathan Jones (knee): questionable

SpT Matthew Slater (hamstring): questionable

CB Shaun Wade (hip): questionable

S Kyle Dugger (illness): questionable

WR Kayshon Boutte (illness): OUT

S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): OUT

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle): OUT

BILLS

DE A.J. Epenesa (rib): questionable

S Damar Hamlin (shoulder): questionable

DE DaQuan Jones (pectoral): questionable

WR Justin Shorter (hamstring): questionable

FALCONS

OL Kalen McGary (knee): questionable

BEARS

OL Lucas Patrick (knee): questionable

TE Cole Kmet (knee): questionable

WR Darnell Mooney (concussion): OUT

TITANS

CB Tre Avery (knee): questionable

DL Marlon Davidson (groin): questionable

TE Josh Whyle (knee): questionable

CB Caleb Farley (back): OUT

TEXANS

DE Will Anderson (ankle): questionable

DT Maliek Collins (hip): questionable

CB Steven Nelson (foot/hamstring/hand): questionable

FB Andrew Beck (calf): questionable

DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle): questionable

DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle): OUT

RAIDERS

T Jermaine Eluemunor (knee): questionable

C Andre James (ankle): questionable

RB Josh Jacobs (quad): doubtful

TE Michael Mayer (toe): OUT

COLTS

WR Michael Pittman (concussion/shoulder): questionable

LB Cameron McGrone (illness): questionable

WR D.J. Montgomery (groin): questionable

OT Braden Smith (knee): questionable

CB Kenny Moore II (back): questionable

RB Zack Moss (forearm): OUT

PANTHERS

CB Jaycee Horn (toe): questionable

OT Ikem Ekwonu (foot): questionable

LB Frankie Luvu (quad): questionable

LB Marquis Haynes (back): questionable

CB Troy Hill (concussion): OUT

JAGUARS

WR Zay Jones (hamstring): questionable

OT Cam Robinson (knee): questionable

QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder): OUT

RAMS

OL Joe Noteboom (foot): questionable

WR Puka Nacua (hip): questionable

LB Ernest Jones (illness): questionable

OT Alaric Jackson (thigh): questionable

DB Tre Tomlinson (hamstring): OUT

GIANTS

DB Deonte Banks (shoulder): questionable

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (quad): questionable

TE Lawrence Cager (groin): doubtful

CARDINALS

LB Owen Pappoe (ankle): questionable

CB Bobby Price (quad): questionable

CB Garrett Williams (knee): questionable

QB Kyler Murray (illness): questionable

WR Marquise Brown (heel): OUT

DT Leki Fotu (hand): OUT

DL Jonathan Ledbetter (knee): OUT

EAGLES

LB Zach Cunningham (knee): questionable

TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring): questionable

CB Darius Slay (knee): OUT

SAINTS

DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): questionable

RB Kendre Miller (ankle): questionable

DE Payton Turner (toe): questionable

RB Alvin Kamara (illness): questionable

P Lou Hedley (illness): questionable

S Lonnie Johnson (knee): OUT

T Ryan Ramczyk (knee): OUT

BUCCANEERS

OLB Shaquil Barrett (groin): OUT

CB Carlton Davis (concussion): OUT

TE Ko Kieft (shoulder): OUT

DT Mike Greene (calf): OUT

WR Rakim Jarrett (quad): OUT

STEELERS

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle): questionable

DB Trenton Thompson (necl): OUT

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee): OUT

LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral): OUT

SEAHAWKS

CB Devon Witherspoon (hip): questionable

RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder/illness): questionable

LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): questionable

LB Nick Bellore (knee): questionable

WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): OUT

T Jason Peters (foot): OUT

LB Frank Clark (NIR): OUT

S Jamal Adams (knee): OUT

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (knee): OUT

CHARGERS

TE Nick Vannett (back): questionable

DB Deane Leonard (heel): questionable

G Zion Johnson (neck): questionable

DL Nick Williams (shoulder): doubtful

LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder): doubtful

LB Tanner Muse (knee): doubtful

WR Joshua Palmer (concussion): OUT

WR Keenan Allen (heel): OUT

OLB Joey Bosa (foot): OUT

BRONCOS

RB Dwayne Washington (illness): questionable

WR Jerry Jeudy (illness): questionable

WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring): questionable

T Alex Palczewski (knee): OUT

WR Courtland Sutton (concussion): OUT

OLB Baron Browning (concussion): OUT

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): OUT

BENGALS

CB Jalen Davis (groin): questionable

WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder): questionable

CHIEFS

CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf): questionable

RB Isiah Pacheco (concussion/shoulder): questionable

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): questionable

T Donovan Smith (neck): OUT

WR Kadarius Toney (hip): OUT

PACKERS

CB Robert Rochell (neck): questionable

WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle): questionable

DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot): questionable

S Darnell Savage (shoulder): questionable

LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): doubtful

WR Christian Watson (hamstring): doubtful

TE Luke Musgrave (kidney): doubtful

CB Eric Stokes (hamstring): OUT

VIKINGS

CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder/illness): questionable

LB Troy Dye (wrist): questionable

WR Jordan Addison (ankle): questionable

CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee): OUT

S Theo Jackson (toe): OUT

WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): OUT

DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle): OUT

