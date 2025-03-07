NFL free-agent rankings: Top 5 receivers include Davante Adams, Chris Godwin and some notable veterans

As the NFL morphed into a passing league, a premium was set on receivers. That's why so few of them reach free agency anymore.

Contracts went way up for the top receivers in the NFL, and those who hit free agency are generally aging veterans perhaps near the cliff, injury risks, inconsistent performers or a combination of all three. There are some intriguing options at receiver in free agency this year, but it's not a deep group, particularly since the Cincinnati Bengals put a second straight franchise tag on Tee Higgins.

Here are the top five wide receivers in free agency:

1. Davante Adams, New York Jets

Adams might not have helped the Jets to the playoffs after a questionable midseason trade, but he did play very well late including a 198-yard, two-touchdown game in Week 15. He'll be 33 years old in December but that late surge showed he can still be a difference maker .

2. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If Godwin was healthy, he'd be a prime target. Godwin, who tore his ACL in 2021, is coming off a brutal dislocated ankle that ended his season. He posted four 1,000-yard seasons in the five seasons before 2024, and was on pace for another 1,000-yard season before his injury last season. He's still on the right side of 30 years old, as well.

3. Amari Cooper, Buffalo Bills

Cooper was a big deadline acquisition for the Bills and it didn't really work out. He had just 297 yards in eight games and 41 yards in three playoff games. Was that due to a wrist injury he played through? He has been productive through his career and could be a good contributor on a short-term deal.

4. Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans

The Bills trading Diggs to Houston was huge news last offseason. Diggs was having a good season before tearing his ACL. That makes his upcoming free agency more complicated, especially since he's 31. However, he had a 1,000-yard season streak from 2018-2023 and is a four-time Pro Bowler. If he's healthy he can be an asset.

5. Hollywood Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

Brown will be just 28 this season, with a first-round pedigree and a 1,000-yard season on his résumé. But he typically has missed time due to injuries and played just two regular-season games last season. It's hard to know how to project him.