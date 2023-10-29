NFL early slate: Kenny Pickett ruled out of Steelers-Jaguars game with injury

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jaguars after being driven to the ground on the final drive in the first half. Pickett was evaluated for a rib injury and ultimately ruled out.

Mitchell Trubisky is in at quarterback for the Steelers in the second half.

Pittsburgh is hanging around thanks to its defense, while Brandon McManus has had a big day already for Jacksonville with three field goals in the wet conditions.

Will the Jaguars improve to 6-2 with a big road win? Or will the Steelers move to 5-2 with a solid win of their own?

