New York Mets 2024 offseason preview: Can Francisco Lindor and Co. keep up in the loaded NL East?

2024 season: 89-73, 3rd in NL East

Let’s take a look at the season that was for the 2024 New York Mets, the questions the team must address this winter and the early outlook for 2025.

Read more: 2024 MLB offseason previews: What's next for the Padres, Guardians, Phillies and more?

Postseason outcome

The Mets’ memorable September run continued into October, as the club pulled off a dramatic wild-card win over the Brewers before eliminating the Phillies in four games in the NLDS. Their Cinderella run came to an end at the hands of the Dodgers in the NLCS, but the Mets should head into the offseason with their heads held high after being the last team standing from a competitive NL East.

Pete Alonso recorded the biggest hit of the postseason for the Mets when he took Brewers closer Devin Williams deep in the ninth inning of wild-card Game 3 in Milwaukee. The second-place finisher for the most memorable moment of New York's postseason would definitely be the sixth-inning grand slam off the bat of Francisco Lindor in the series-clinching win over the Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS. Mark Vientos also deserves plenty of credit, as the rookie led the Mets in homers (5), RBI (14) and average (.327) in October and was second to only Alonso in OPS (.998).

Sean Manaea was the key cog in the rotation, delivering three strong outings — a 2.65 ERA in his first 17 postseason innings — before he faltered in the Mets' final game of the season, surrendering five earned runs in just two innings in the NLCS Game 6 loss to the Dodgers. Luis Severino (3.24 ERA) and Jose Quintana (3.14 ERA) also put up solid postseason numbers, but the Mets' lack of bullpen depth became a big problem in the longer series.

Things that went right

The Mets showed a flair for the dramatic with their come-from-behind win over the Braves to clinch a postseason spot on the final day of the regular season. And it was their standout player, Francisco Lindor, who delivered the decisive home run. The shortstop started slowly and was batting .211 on May 29. But he caught fire in the second half (.943 OPS), sparking the team's surge up the standings. The 30-year-old was also an outstanding defender, ranking second among shortstops with 16 outs above average. Shohei Ohtani will run away with the NL MVP award, but Lindor is a strong candidate to finish as the runner-up.

And while Lindor was the Mets’ top contributor, Mark Vientos was the most surprising one. The 24-year-old was twice optioned to the minors early in the season and had registered just eight at-bats by the middle of May. He took off after that and sparked the lineup until Lindor got on track. Vientos arrived at the All-Star break with an .896 OPS and finished the season third on the team with 27 home runs.

Things that went wrong

While the offense was one of the best in baseball, New York’s pitching staff was merely average. And the blame for that can be equally shared between the rotation and the bullpen.

Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, David Peterson and Jose Quintana were reliable starters, but the last rotation spot was a constant headache. Adrian Houser was supposed to be the answer, but he struggled to the point that he was moved to the bullpen in May and released at the end of July. Prospect Christian Scott couldn't reach his high ceiling, as he struggled (4.56 ERA) in nine starts before being sidelined by an elbow injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery. And although Tylor Megill had some solid starts, he spent time on the IL, was twice optioned to the minors and had a 5.17 ERA at the end of July.

Closer Edwin Díaz had some dominant moments but also some frustrating stretches. He arrived at the All-Star break with a 4.05 ERA and five blown saves before enjoying more success during the team's second-half surge. Additionally, three of the top five Mets in total appearances, Adam Ottavino, Jake Diekman and Danny Young, each posted an ERA above 4.30.

Offseason plans

The Mets' front office has some key decisions to make this offseason. The left side of the infield is set, with Lindor playing shortstop and Vientos at the hot corner. And Francisco Alvarez has the team covered behind the plate. Jeff McNeil remains under contract as the second baseman, but he has not hit well the past two seasons. With little power, the 32-year-old needs to reach base often to help this team. First base is unsettled, with star slugger Pete Alonso heading to free agency.

Things are even more uncertain in the outfield. Brandon Nimmo will return in left, but center fielder Harrison Bader and right fielder Jesse Winker are both free agents. Starling Marte has one more year on his contract and can start in right, but he was a poor defensive player in 2024 and has had trouble staying healthy in recent seasons. Add the fact that J.D. Martinez was playing on a one-year deal, and there is a need to add at least two players to the OF/DH mix.

Like the outfield, the rotation will need multiple changes. Severino and Quintana are free agents, and Manaea is likely to opt out. Peterson and Megill can hold two spots, but it's worth noting that they could not be counted on at times in 2024 and pitched out of the bullpen in the postseason. Kodai Senga will return after being limited to 5 1/3 innings this year due to shoulder and calf injuries. July acquisition Paul Blackburn is another option, but he has a career 4.85 ERA and made just 14 starts this year. Díaz returns to anchor a relief corps that has most of its key members under contract for 2025. But with mediocre results from this group in 2024, upgrades are necessary.

Yes, this winter’s to-do list is long for Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, who needs to acquire at least five players among first base, outfield, the rotation and the bullpen. The good news is that team owner Steve Cohen has shown a strong financial commitment to building a contender. The resources are available; Stearns just needs to make the right decisions.

Prospects on the horizon

The Mets have had some injury setbacks in their prospect pool but still have an above-average group. And the best news is that most of their top youngsters could reach the majors next year.

Brandon Sproat made a major leap in his first minor-league season, progressing through three levels and finishing the campaign in Triple-A. The 24-year-old has elite fastball velocity and effective secondary offerings. Like many prospects, Sproat could stand to improve his control, but he is on the fast track to help the Mets’ rotation by next summer at the latest.

Wrist surgery limited the development of Jett Williams this year, but the 2022 first-round draft pick is still just 20 years old and has already reached Triple-A. He has terrific speed and uses his strong batting eye to reach base often. A natural shortstop, Williams is learning to play center field due to the presence of Lindor in Queens. Williams is slightly closer to the majors than another outfield prospect from the 2022 draft, Drew Gilbert. The 24-year-old arrived in the Justin Verlander trade and fared much better in Double-A in 2023 than in Triple-A this year. Still, Gilbert could ride a solid 2025 start to a roster spot with the Mets next summer.

Ronny Mauricio was once on the fast track to the majors and logged 101 at-bats with the Mets in 2023 before suffering a torn ACL that caused him to miss all of this season. Like Williams, Mauricio is a shortstop who has learned how to work around the presence of Lindor by playing other positions. He should start 2025 in Triple-A but could soon return to New York as a utility player.

Last but not least, Luisangel Acuña gave the Mets a spark in late September when Lindor was injured. But the 22-year-old shortstop posted a .654 OPS in Triple-A this year and likely needs more time to develop.

Goals for 2025

The 2024 campaign wasn’t supposed to be a peak year for the Mets, yet they did well to surge into the postseason. To take the next step, significant upgrades are needed at several spots. The Phillies and Braves have two of the best rosters in baseball, which will make it difficult for New York to win its first division title since 2015, even with a mammoth payroll. Instead, a more realistic goal should be to earn a wild-card spot again next year and hope the team gets hot in October.

Fantasy focus

Just as Lindor leads the Mets on the field, he will be the first player on the team selected in 2025 fantasy drafts. The shortstop will be a Round 1 pick in some leagues, and if Alonso isn’t retained, there might be a significant gap until the next New York player is picked.

Díaz will be selected inside the initial 10 rounds, while Vientos, Nimmo and Manaea will be middle-round selections. The lack of Mets between Lindor and the next tier perfectly captures why this team needs some high-end additions to compete in the NL East next year.