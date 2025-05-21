New Orleans Archdiocese agrees to pay nearly $180M to victims of clergy sexual abuse

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — The Archdiocese of New Orleans has agreed to pay nearly $180 million to victims of clergy sexual abuse under a settlement announced Wednesday.

The archdiocese, its parishes and several insurers will pay $179.2 million into a trust to benefit survivors, according to a statement by the committee that negotiated the agreement.

The money will be distributed after the church emerges from bankruptcy, it said.

