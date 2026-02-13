New Jersey man found guilty of killing brother and his family, then lighting fires to cover it up

A New Jersey man was convicted Friday of killing four relatives in what prosecutors said was a murder and arson plot spawned by a soured business relationship between the man and his younger brother.

Paul Caneiro, 59, was found guilty on four counts of murder, two counts of aggravated arson, and two weapons counts in the 2018 killing of his brother, Keith Caneiro, 50; Keith’s wife, Jennifer, 45, and their two young children. A Monmouth County jury handed down the verdict after deliberating Friday for about five hours.

Caneiro now faces a potential life term when he's sentenced May 12.

Monmouth County prosecutors said during the two-month trial that Caneiro killed the relatives because his brother had discovered he was stealing money from their businesses and from him personally. He then set their mansion on fire — and also his own home in an attempt to cover it up, authorities said.

Caneiro’s attorney had told jurors he did not murder anyone, saying the brothers — who owned a computer systems company and a pest control business — “deeply loved each other and were best friends” and that his client would not harm his nephew and niece who he “cherished and adored."

Emergency crews had responded to fires reported at both brothers' homes on Nov. 20, 2018.

Paul Caneiro’s wife and children escaped safely from their home in Ocean Township.

But Keith Caneiro was found dead outside his burning Colts Neck mansion, shot numerous times. His wife and kids were found inside — Jennifer Caneiro had been stabbed and shot, while 11-year-old Jesse and 8-year-old Sophia were both stabbed.

Prosecutors told jurors that Paul Caneiro had sneaked up on his brother's family while they slept in the middle of the night, then set both fires to make it appear the entire family was being targeted, the Asbury Park Press and NJ.com reported.

Monika Mastellone, Caneiro's attorney, told jurors that authorities developed tunnel vision around her client and "did not investigate any other suspects, even obvious ones.” She noted that authorities didn’t investigate a third Caneiro brother or take a sample of his DNA, even though he would have benefited financially from Keith Caneiro’s death as well.

The third Caneiro brother has denied any involvement in the deaths, and prosecutors noted in their closing that Paul Caneiro was the only one Keith Caneiro called the day before he and his family were killed, demanding information about his life insurance trust account.

During her closing argument, Mastellone also floated the idea that two people reportedly seen at Keith Caneiro’s home shortly before police and emergency responders arrived may have been involved. Prosecutors dismissed that suggestion, saying the two men were first responders and that neighbors were wrong about the time they were spotted at the residence.

Paul Caneiro's trial had been delayed several times, first by the coronavirus pandemic and then by legal wrangling in recent years over what evidence could be presented in court, including arguments before the state Supreme Court.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.