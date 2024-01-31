Nets' Ben Simmons ruled out vs. Suns due to knee injury sustained during first game in months

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is out for Wednesday's matchup with the Phoenix Suns, the team announced.

The 27-year-old sustained played his first game in nearly three months on Monday, coming back from a nearly three-month long absence. He recorded 10 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds vs. the Utah Jazz in the comeback.

But the return came at a cost, as he suffered a left knee contusion after taking a hit during the game, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. After the knee began to swell, Simmons reportedly underwent tests that showed no further issue.

It's unclear how long Simmons will be sidelined, but it seems unlikely that the injury will keep him out for as long as the last one did. He was previously hampered by a pinched nerve in his back that he began to recover from on Nov. 6.

