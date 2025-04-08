NCAA National Championship reaction: Florida defense shines vs. Houston & Paige finally gets her title with UConn | College Basketball Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Basketball Power Hour

Join hosts Caroline Fenton, Ice Young, and Jason Fitz for an in-depth breakdown of college basketball's thrilling finale. The trio reacts to Florida's dramatic triumph over Houston and UConn's commanding victory against South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament National Championships.

Caroline, Fitz & Ice delve into the draft stock of tournament stars including Hailey Van Lith, Aneesah Morrow, and Walter Clayton Jr.. Plus, the trio discuss how Paige Bueckers can have an immediate impact on the WNBA next season.

(0:39) Florida MBB defeats Houston

(22:22) Shock of Duke’s Final Four loss to Houston

(26:32) UConn WBB dominates South Carolina

(48:04) Is Cooper Flagg’s draft stock hurting?

(50:37) Hailey Van Lith & Aneesah Morrow draft stock rising

(55:33) Paige Bueckers immediate impact on WNBA

