NBA trade deadline 2025: Deal details, grades, analysis

There's nothing quite like a cover-of-darkness, nobody-saw-this-coming blockbuster with two of basketball's 10-best players to jolt the NBA's trade season into action.

The Dallas Mavericks' decision to send superstar Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis and a first-round draft pick early Sunday stunned team executives across the league. It also left one obvious question ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline: Who's next?

The Sacramento Kings followed about 20 hours later with a somewhat-less-surprising move, trading De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal that also netted the Kings Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls. In the span of less than a day, four current 20-point scorers had been dealt ahead of the league deadline — the most in NBA history, according to ESPN Research.

Those almost certainly won't be the final trades this week. We'll recap each here as they happen.

De’Aaron Fox to Spurs; Zach LaVine to Kings (Feb. 2)

Spurs get:

De’Aaron Fox

Jordan McLaughlin

Kings get:

Zach LaVine

Sidy Cissoko

Charlotte 2025 first-round pick (top-14 protected; becomes 2026 and ’27 second-rounders if not conveyed)

San Antonio 2027 first-round pick

Chicago 2025 second-round pick

Denver 2028 second-round pick

Rights returned to their own 2028 second-round pick

Bulls get:

Zach Collins

Tre Jones

Kevin Huerter

Rights returned to their own 2025 first-round pick

Trade grades | Spurs' deal for Fox should have West's attention

Mavs send Luka Dončić to Lakers for Anthony Davis (Feb. 2)

Lakers get:

Luka Dončić

Maxi Kleber

Markieff Morris

Mavericks get:

Anthony Davis

Max Christie

L.A. Lakers 2029 first-round pick

Jazz get:

Jalen Hood-Schifino

L.A. Clippers 2025 second-round pick

Dallas 2025 second-round pick

Trade grades | Does Dončić's trade signal a changing NBA landscape?

Clippers acquire Mills, Eubanks from Jazz (Feb. 1)

Clippers get:

Drew Eubanks

Patty Mills

Jazz get:

Mo Bamba (since waived)

P.J. Tucker

Clippers 2030 second-round pick

Cash considerations

Suns get three first-round picks from Jazz (Jan. 21)

Suns get:

2025 first-round pick (least favorable of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah)

2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah)

2029 first-round pick (least favorable of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah)

Jazz get:

Phoenix 2031 first-round pick

Suns acquire Nick Richards (Jan. 15)

Hornets get:

Josh Okogie

Denver 2026 second-round pick

Denver 2031 second-round pick

Phoenix 2031 second-round pick

Suns get:

Nick Richards

Denver 2025 second-round pick

Lakers trade Russell for Finney-Smith (Dec. 29)

Lakers get:

Dorian Finney-Smith

Shake Milton

Nets get:

D'Angelo Russell

Maxwell Lewis

Lakers 2027, 2030 and 2031 second-round picks

Nets trade Dennis Schroder to Warriors (Dec. 15)

Warriors get:

Dennis Schroder

Miami 2025 second-round pick

Nets get:

De'Anthony Melton

Reece Beekman

Atlanta 2026 second-round pick

Atlanta 2028 second-round pick

Golden State 2029 second-round pick

Heat trade Thomas Bryant to Pacers (Dec. 15)

Pacers get:

Thomas Bryant

Heat get:

2031 second-round pick swap with Indiana