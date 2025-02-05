NBA Trade Deadline: Fantasy basketball implications of the Bucks-Wizards deal

NBA trade season continues with the Milwaukee Bucks reportedly trading Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and a pick swap to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and a second-round pick.

This trade isn't anywhere near the level of what we've seen in recent days, but let's explore what this means for fantasy basketball. Here's my perspective on the players involved and their future prospects.

Why this trade works for both teams

The move addresses two key concerns for Milwaukee: salary cap management and a shot at the upside, albeit limited. The Bucks slip under the second apron for cost-cutting purposes while taking a chance on Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma is a buy-low candidate after he's been terrible (I'll save you the advanced data), shooting the rock at just 42% FG and 28% from 3 this season. The reality is the Bucks just moved on from a guy in Middleton who helped them win a championship to a guy that's been one of the least efficient chuckers in the league.

On Washington's side, they're continuing their path as a hub for sucking up aging talent in the hopes of flipping them later. Kuzma had long been considered a trade chip. The Wizards get Khris Middleton, who becomes the next injury-plagued veteran for a rebuilding team who could potentially build up his stock for the future — like Malcolm Brogdon and Jonas Valančiūnas.

My favorite aspect of this deal was the Wizards swiping AJ Johnson, the 23rd pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

Kuzma's fantasy Outlook

Kuzma is the big wildcard here. A reduced offensive role (going from first to third option) means fewer counting stats, but the added space Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard create could boost his shooting efficiency. Kuzma's always been a preferred option for points leagues, but if he can bounce back from his abysmal percentages this year, there's hope that he can restore his value in 9-cat leagues. I mean, it can't get much worse than ranking outside the top 350 right now.

Khris Middleton and other impacts

I hate on Middleton a lot in fantasy but his production has been solid on a per-minute basis. Per Cleaning the Glass, he still ranks in the 80-90th percentile in usage, points per shot attempt and assist percentage. I expect he'll replace Kuzma in the starting lineup, but the minutes restriction of around 25 minutes per game will cap any upside. The Wizards need him to be as healthy as possible so that they can trade him in the future. At 33 and declining, he's not someone I'd want to roster, but this move isn't bad for his fantasy outlook if he's already on your squad.

Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr remain locked into their established roles as starters and have one less chucker to compete with for shot opportunities. Also, having another willing and effective passer in the starting unit should raise the floor for all of Washington's young players.

AJ Johnson and late-round fades

Johnson is a dynasty gem worth watching. He's unlikely to contribute in redraft formats down the stretch, but there's a chance he could carve out a role in silly season if the Wizards can trade Malcolm Brogdon by Thursday's deadline.

Lastly, the arrival of Middleton dings Kyshawn George and Justin Champagnie, who will lose minutes at the small forward spot.