NBA rookie rankings, Bronny James' disappointing USC Trojans & G League Ignite | Good Word with Goodwill

Vincent Goodwill is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek to talk about how this year’s rookies are doing, get up to date on what’s happening in college basketball, and discuss what is happening with the G League Ignite.

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill podcast, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek for a look into the future of the league.

We kick off with Krysten’s thoughts on this year’s rookie class, centered on the surprise performance by Grizzlies forward GG Jackson, the slow growth of Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson and the mindset of #1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

With March Madness a little over a week away, Vince and Krysten turn their attention to the biggest surprises and disappointments in men’s college basketball this season. Krysten focuses mostly on the #1 overall UConn Huskies and the incredibly disappointing season for the USC Trojans, who will miss the tournament.

That leads to a discussion about Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, and whether he has shown enough in his freshman season at USC to warrant a team using a 1st round draft pick on him.

After trying to explain why the Kentucky Wildcats can’t seem to consistently win despite having the most talent in college basketball, Krysten gives us a list of future NBA players to be watching out for in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Finally, NBA commissioner Adam Silver discussed a changing future for the G League Ignite during his media availability in Indianapolis. NIL has completely changed the equation for recruiting young players, and the system seems broken in a way that might be hurting development more than helping. Krysten explains what happened, where the G League Ignite are right now, and what the future of youth development could look like for the NBA.

