NBA POWER RANKINGS! Where all 30 teams stand at the All-Star Break | Kevin O'Connor Show

All 30 NBA teams are ranked by tier in this episode of the Kevin O'Connor Show. Heading into All-Star Weekend, which FOUR teams are "The Favorites" according to Kevin (and who's #1)? Which 3 teams does KOC view as "Contender...ish?" Next up, there's the "RESPECT YOUR ELDERS" category, the "SOMETHING IS MISSING" bucket, and then the dreaded "GRIPPING THE ELECTRICAL CORD" tier. Rounding out the rest of the league: the "League Pass Darlings" and unfortunately, the bottom tier: "POOP FOR COOPER" Flagg. All 30 teams fit into one of those categories, and KOC ranks them ALL here.

Plus Tom Haberstroh stops by for an unexpectedly HEATED debate about "Old Man Chris Paul!" Why KOC thinks the San Antonio Spurs are tanking in broad daylight, why the Philadelphia 76ers' Paul George looks like "Khris Middleton but with $100 Million owed to him" and how Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are playing some of the best 2-man basketball the NBA has EVER SEEN.

(00:35) - Poop for Cooper tier

(9:00) - League Pass darlings tier

(15:05) - Gripping the electrical cord tier

(18:30) - Something's missing tier

(23:35) - Respect your elders tier

(26:20) - Contender-ish tier

(30:55) - The favorites tier

(38:20) - Buy Denver as a legit contender?

(49:55) - Donovan Clingan sleeper for ROTY?

(52:20) - Are the Spurs quiet tanking?

(57:20) - Concern for Los Angeles Lakers in loss to Utah?

(1:04:30) - Bol Bol surging

(1:06:50) - Any hope left for the 76ers?

