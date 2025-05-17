NBA playoffs: Nuggets' Aaron Gordon diagnosed with hamstring strain, in doubt for Game 7 vs. Thunder

The Denver Nuggets may be without Aaron Gordon on Sunday afternoon.

Gordon was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain on Friday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. It's unclear how severe the injury is or whether Gordon will be able to play in their Game 7 matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and his status is in doubt for Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell ESPN. Major development heading into Sunday's 3:30 pm ET game on ABC for a Western Conference Finals berth. pic.twitter.com/Zju0lLDwFH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 17, 2025

This post will be updated with more information shortly.