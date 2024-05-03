NBA Playoffs: Knicks advance past Sixers behind Jalen Brunson's 41 points

The New York Knicks advanced past the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, and they can primarily thank another signature performance from Jalen Brunson.

The All-Star point guard led his team to a 118-115 win in Game 6, ending a contentious series with a 41-point performance. New York will face the Indiana Pacers, who put away the Milwaukee Bucks earlier Thursday, in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Putting away the Sixers looked like a much easier task then expected in the first quarter, when the Knicks rocketed out to a 22-point lead, but the Sixers came back and took a lead into halftime. They later took back control with a nine-point lead late in the fourth quarter, only for the Sixers to again tie it with 35 seconds left.

Cue Josh Hart:

Hart's clutch 3-pointer gave the Knicks back the lead and a subsequent basket from Joel Embiid still left the Sixers needing to foul. Donte DiVincenzo and Brunson made four more free throws from there to keep the game out of reach and end the series.

To summarize, it was a very good game from Villanova players.