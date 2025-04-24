NBA playoffs: Jalen Brunson jams finger in Tim Hardaway Jr's eye, drawing flagrant foul and wrath of Pistons fans

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson drew a flagrant foul and the wrath of Detroit Pistons fans for an eye poke Thursday night that did not resemble a basketball play.

The incident took place in the first quarter of Game 3 of the first-round playoff series, which shifted to Detroit after the teams split Games 1 and 2 in New York.

With 6:20 remaining in the quarter and the Knicks holding a 20-11 lead, Hardaway pulled up for a 3-pointer from the left wing. Brunson closed in on defense and fouled Hardaway during his shooting motion.

Hardaway fell to the court and clutched his face in pain. Officials called a personal foul on the floor and reviewed it for a potential flagrant fould.

It was a flagrant foul. Brunson jammed the fingers of his right hand toward Haradaway's face and poked him in the left eyd during Hardaway's shot.

Flagrant Foul on Jalen Brunson.



pic.twitter.com/o2AB30Se5z — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 24, 2025

Detroit fans serenaded Brunson with a chant of "f*** you, Brunson" as officials watched replay video at mid court. Hardaway, meanwhile, recovered from the eye poke while siting on the Pistons bench.

Officials upgraded the foul to a flagrant 1 on Brunson for "unnecessary contact above the shoulder level to the shooter with a followthrough to the eye of the shooter." Referee Zach Zarba described Brunson's motion as "not making a natural play on the basketball."

Hardaway was awarded three flagrant free throws. He hit them all, and the Pistons retained possession. Hardaway then hit a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession for a quick, personal 6-0 run to cut New York's lead to 20-17.

Playoff series are heating up and spilling over with bad blood across the league. Knicks-Pistons is no exception.