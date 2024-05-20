NASCAR: Ricky Stenhouse throws punch at Kyle Busch after All-Star Race

Ricky Stenhouse threw a punch at Kyle Busch after Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race.

Stenhouse and Busch had an animated conversation after the race following an early caution. Busch punted Stenhouse into the wall on lap 2 and Stenhouse’s car went head-on into the wall.

With the North Wilkesboro track not having a way for people to get out of the infield while the race is going on, Stenhouse was forced to wait to exit the track until the race was over. After he and Busch talked about what happened, he threw a punch at Busch and a melee ensued with their crew members.