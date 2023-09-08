NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: TV channels, where to stream, playoff standings, stage lengths, best bets, weather

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks on the schedule, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16. Kyle Larson, fresh off his Southern 500 win, is among the favorites, along with four-time Kansas winner Denny Hamlin and regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr.

Meanwhile last year’s Kansas fall race winner Bubba Wallace finds himself one point off the playoff cut line with two races remaining until the field is pared down to 12, with Kevin Harvick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. nipping at his heels.

Here’s what else to know going into the Hollywood Casino 400 weekend:

Hollywood Casino 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

SaturdayNoon-12:45 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)12:45-2 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday2:30-3 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA, NBC Sports app)3-6 p.m.: Hollywood Casino 400 (USA, NBC Sports app)

Hollywood Casino 400 race details

Track: Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile tri-oval), in Kansas City, Kansas Length: 267 laps for 401 miles Banking: Turns – 17-20 degrees | Tri-oval 9-11 degrees | Backstretch – 5 degreesStage lengths: Stage 1 – 80 laps | Stage 2 – 85 laps | Stage 3 – 102 laps2022 winner: Bubba Wallace

2023 NASCAR Cup playoff standings

Larson has already clinched his way into the Round of 12 by virtue of winning last weekend. Larson's Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron remained in second in the standings coming out of Darlington and even has one more playoff point than Larson. Truex Jr. tumbled from first to sixth in the standings after a disastrous showing in which he finished 31st.

1. Kyle Larson – 2,074* 2. William Byron – 2,075 3. Tyler Reddick – 2,060 4. Chris Buescher – 2,057 5. Denny Hamlin – 2,057 6. Martin Truex Jr. – 2,055 7. Kyle Busch – 2,050 8. Brad Keselowski – 2,048 9. Ryan Blaney – 2,046 10. Ross Chastain – 2,043 11. Joey Logano – 2,033 12. Christopher Bell – 2,031 ______________________________ Cut line13. Bubba Wallace – 2,030 14. Kevin Harvick – 2,029 15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 2,027 16. Michael McDowell – 2,012

*-Clinched entry in Round of 12

Top drivers and best bets for the Hollywood Casino 400

The top 12 favorites for the win, according to BetMGM, are all playoff drivers and all enter at 20-to-1 or better.

Best odds to win

• Denny Hamlin +500• Kyle Larson +525• Martin Truex Jr. +600• William Byron +725• Tyler Reddick +900

Yahoo Sports motorsports expert Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the betting forecast and says Harvick (+2200) and Kyle Busch (+1400) are worth the wager at those mid-tier odds. Bromberg also recommends staying away from Ross Chastain (1400) and recommends taking a flier on Ty Gibbs (+3500), owing to Toyota's traditional strength at Kansas.

Hollywood Casino 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordJ.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordCarson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletCole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletSheldon Creed (78), Live Fast Motorsports FordDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Hollywood Casino 400 weather

The forecast is dry and warm, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s for both days. Race day is supposed to be about 5 degrees cooler than Saturday's qualifying session with an overcast haze. That should be better on the tires and allow teams to extend green-flag runs.