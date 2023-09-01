NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington: TV channels, where to stream, schedule, standings, best bets, weather and more for playoff opener

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of its calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.

Regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. enters the 10-week chase for the championship as the betting favorite – having been the model of consistency throughout the 2023 campaign – sporting three wins, 15 top-10s and completing 99.7% of all laps run. Truex Jr. starts the Round of 16 tied with William Byron – who won five races in the regular season – with 2,036 points, 11 ahead of Denny Hamlin and 15 in front of suddenly surging Chris Buescher.

Here’s what else to know ahead of the Southern 500:

Southern 500 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday12:30-1:20 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)1:20-2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday5:30-6 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA, NBC Sports app)6-10:30 p.m.: Southern 500 (USA, NBC Sports app)

Southern 500 race details

Track: Darlington Raceway (1.366-mile egg-shaped oval), Darlington, South Carolina Length: 367 laps for 501.322 miles Banking: Front straight – 3 degrees | Turns 1-2 – 25 degrees | Back straight – 2 degrees | Turns 3-4 – 23 degreesStage lengths: Stage 1 – 115 laps | Stage 2 – 115 laps | Stage 3 – 137 laps2022 winner: Joey Logano

Opened in 1950, the track they’ve dubbed “too tough to tame” is one of the oldest on the circuit and one of its most celebrated. The unique, egg-shaped, 1.366-mile oval features wide, sweeping Turns 1 and 2 but has tighter third and fourth turns in order to preserve the pond that the original owner of the farmland stipulated must stay in place when the speedway was built. On the track famous for multiple racing grooves, drivers enjoy finding what works for them on long runs, and in-race adjustments are crucial.

Top drivers and best bets for the Southern 500

In addition to being the betting favorite to claim the championship, Truex Jr. enters the Southern 500 weekend with the best odds to win the race (+500) as well, according to BetMGM. Byron (+750) and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson (+525) are sandwiched between Truex and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin (+800).

In all, the top eight drivers with the best odds are all playoff drivers and 14 of the top 15 are in the postseason.

Best odds to winMartin Truex Jr. +500Kyle Larson +525William Byron +750Denny Hamlin +800Christopher Bell +1100Kyle Busch +1100Ross Chastain +1100

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the betting landscape for the race and suggests finding good mid-tier value in defending series champion Joey Logano (+1800) and Buescher (+2200), who has won three of the last five races. Bromberg also recommends taking a flier on Erik Jones, who incredibly enters at 40-to-1 odds despite two wins in this very event, including last year.

Playoff standings entering Southern 500

1. Martin Truex Jr. – 2,0362. William Byron – 2,0363. Denny Hamlin – 2,0254. Chris Buescher – 2,0215. Kyle Busch – 2,0196. Kyle Larson – 2,0177. Christopher Bell – 2,1048. Ross Chastain – 2,0119. Brad Keselowski – 2,01010. Tyler Reddick – 2,00911. Joey Logano – 2,00812. Ryan Blaney – 2,008____________________ Cut line13. Michael McDowell – 2,00714. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 2,00515. Kevin Harvick – 2,00416. Bubba Wallace – 2,000

Southern 500 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordJ.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordCarson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletRyan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletBJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports FordDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Southern 500 weather

The forecast calls for warm temperatures in the lower 80s for Saturday's practice and qualifying, while race day will be hot, with a high of 89 degrees. With the race running in twilight and nighttime conditions, that forecasted high shouldn't have as big an impact on tire degradation as the race wears on, but the load that goes through right-side tires – particularly in the long, sweeping turns 1-2 – makes for some interesting pit strategies.