NASCAR: Brad Keselowski wins for first time in over 100 races at Darlington

Brad Keselowski is back in victory lane.

Keselowski won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington after Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick made contact while racing for the lead with 11 laps to go.

Reddick got to the inside of Buescher and pushed Buescher into the wall. That allowed Keselowski to drive past both of them from third after Reddick and Buescher both slowed because of tire issues.

The win is the first for Keselowski since he was with Team Penske in 2021. He left Penske after that season to join Roush Fenway Racing as a minority owner.

The first season at the renamed Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing was rough. Keselowski finished 24th in the points standings and had just one top-five finish. The team made a leap in 2023 as Keselowski had seven top fives and finished eighth in the points standings. But he carried a 110-race winless streak into Sunday's race that dated back to the spring race in Talladega three seasons ago.

Now, he’s guaranteed to be back in the playoffs for a second straight season. That 2022 season was the first time since 2016 that the 2012 champion had finished outside the top 10 in points.

"When Tyler got underneath Chris I knew I had another shot at it, but they made contact and I couldn't get by and I'm like 'Ahhh'", Keselowski said on Fox after climbing from his car. "And [Buescher] must have got a flat tire, I don't know what happened. We caught a break. And we've caught enough bad breaks for the last year or two it's nice to catch a good one."

Ty Gibbs ended up finishing second ahead of Josh Berry in third and Denny Hamlin in fourth. Buescher wound up 30th and ahead of Reddick in 32nd. After the race, an angry Buescher climbed from his car to confront a seemingly-apologetic Reddick. The two drivers had a frustrated conversation that didn’t turn into anything more.