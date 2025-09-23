Hurricane Narda has formed in the Pacific. In the Atlantic, Gabrielle spurs hurricane watch

MIAMI — (AP) — Narda was upgraded to a hurricane Tuesday as it strengthened in the Pacific Ocean off the west coast of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said.

Narda had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (137 kph), according to an advisory from the Miami-based weather center. The Category 1 hurricane was centered about 295 miles (475 kilometers) southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and was moving west at 13 mph (20 kph).

Forecasters said Narda would continue strengthening Tuesday, but little change in intensity was expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, a hurricane watch was issued Tuesday for all of the islands in the Azores ahead of Hurricane Gabrielle. The Category 4 major hurricane was churning about 1,765 miles (2,840 kilometers) west of the archipelago.

Despite its distance from the Azores, forecasters said the hurricane was increasing in forward speed and would approach the islands Thursday.

Gabrielle had maximum sustained winds Tuesday of 140 mph (220 kph) and was traveling east-northeast at 20 mph (31 kph). The system was already responsible for large swells on Bermuda as it passed by that territory Monday.

Forecasters predict Gabrielle will bring up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain across the central and western Azores. The weather center also warned of storm surge and hurricane conditions by Thursday night.

