Mock Draft Monday with Daniel Jeremiah: Bears snag Odunze, Raiders grab a QB

It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.

To start the pod, Jeremiah discuss what goes into crafting his mock drafts and how much he prioritizes what he's hearing from teams over his own personal assessment of players. Jeremiah gives his take on the QB class and if we really can see as many as six QBs go in the first round.

Jeremiah than shares his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft including having the Chicago Bears take Washington standout WR Rome Odunze with their second first round pick to pair with Caleb Williams. Harmon and Jeremiah discuss what makes Odunze such a special prospect and why he'd be a great fit for Williams and the Bears.

Jeremiah than discusses his selection of Washington QB Michael Penix going to the Raiders. While Harmon remains skeptical of Penix's game in the NFL, Jeremiah shares what he thinks of him and why it could work in an ecosystem like Las Vegas. Jeremiah ends the show revealing his least favorite mock pick.

2:20 - DJ's Mock Draft Methodology

9:35 - Tennessee Titans select OT Joe Alt

18:25 - Chicago Bears select WR Rome Odunze

37:05 - Las Vegas Raiders select QB Michael Penix

44:05 - LA Rams select EDGE Laitau Latu

48:40 - Baltimore Ravens select DB Cooper DeJean

55:20 - DJ's least favorite mock draft selection

