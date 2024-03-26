MLS referees reportedly ratify new CBA, ending month-long lockout

The Professional Soccer Referees Association (PRSA), which represents MLS officials, voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement on Monday night, as first reported by The Athletic.

MLS referees had been locked out for the past month, forcing the league's 2024 season to begin with replacement officials. Referees could return to officiating matches as soon as this coming weekend.

The new CBA will reportedly last seven years, through the 2030 MLS season. Referees will receive significant raises during the course of the agreement, as will assistant and video assistant referees.

Previously, officials with less than two years calling MLS matches made $50,000 in base pay. Beginning this year, that salary will increase to $85,000. By 2030, referees will make $110,000.

MLS referees with more experience (who have called 200 matches, for example) will see an increase from $108,000 to $142,000 with the new agreement. By the end of the seven-year term, that salary will go up to more than $182,000.

Additionally, the "match fee" referees are paid, intended for travel and accommodations, will increase from $1350 to $1500.

The previous CBA had been in place since 2014. MLS referees were locked out for the first two weeks of that season before the league and PRSA reached an agreement.