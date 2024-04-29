MLB uniforms are changing again, Twins' home run sausage & Ohtani vs. Blue Jays fans

One of the biggest stories in all of baseball has taken a new twist and it’s something that fans and players can equally rejoice about. Major League Baseball will be reverting their uniforms back to how they were from previous seasons, as reported on Sunday night by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

While the changes could take as long as the full season to go into place, it's a step forward that many in the baseball community were hoping for. Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman express their delight in the changes, after which we'll hopefully see larger letters on the backs of jerseys, pants that aren't see-through and jerseys where players like Carlos Rodon aren't completely sweating through.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys recap all the action from the weekend including where the Minnesota Twins came up with their home run sausage dugout celebration and why manager Rocco Baldelli is trying his best to be the adult in the room over this outrageous new rally item.

Jake & Jordan also talk about the not-so-warm reception Shohei Ohtani received this weekend from Toronto Blue Jays fans, a recap of the Mexico City series between the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies and the recent complete dominance from Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller.

1:03 - Uniform changes are coming

9:15 - Weekend sweeps

19:03 - Twins home run sausage

32:46 - The series wins

39:47 - Ohtani’s not-so-warm reception

45:38 - Braves vs Guardians

56:23 - Shota Imanaga continuing to impress

