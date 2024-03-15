MLB Spring Breakout: Paul Skenes Ks Jackson Holliday in 1st day of action

The first day of action in MLB's new Spring Breakout series saw some serious heat from last year's No. 1 pick, as well as some less than serious production values in the other game.

The biggest performer of the day was Pittsburgh Pirates rising star Paul Skenes, who was selected first in the 2023 MLB Draft less than a year ago and has since impressed with his triple-digit fastball and wipeout secondary offerings.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2024 MLB season]

That continued Thursday, with a three-pitch strikeout of Baltimore Orioles prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. Not a single pitch was slower than 101 mph.

101, 101, 102. Three-pitch strikeout to open the game



Paul Skenes is nuts pic.twitter.com/QNmM1b98lj — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 14, 2024

The next batter was a rematch of one of the most talked-about plate appearances of the spring. Skenes faced Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 pick of the 2022 MLB Draft and the consensus top prospect in baseball, and got him to ground out with a 100 mph fastball.

Round 2 went to Skenes as well, with a six-pitch strikeout that ended with an ugly whiff:

What happens when MLB's top hitting prospect meets the top pitching prospect?



Jackson Holliday vs. Paul Skenes, the full at-bat: pic.twitter.com/ksWbSepVTu — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 14, 2024

"Fastball command was great, working on the breaking balls, being able to throw the changeup and sinker. It was awesome to be able to throw all those pitches," Skenes told the Pirates broadcast. "Love competing against guys like [Holliday]. Obviously knew the hype around that matchup, but I've been saying it for a little bit, he and I are going to have a lot more opportunities to face each other in the future. It's going to be fun."

Meanwhile, Pirates No. 2 prospect Termarr Johnson got a hit in with a check-swing that turned into a well-placed grounder. Johnson is one of the better pure hitters in the minors, but you take everything you can get.

The Pirates won the seven-inning game 3-1.

As for the other game between the Cincinnati Reds and Texas Rangers, well, hopefully fans weren't looking for an intimate look at those prospects.

The Spring Breakout series was pitched as a way to showcase prospects to fans with a platform they never get outside of the MLB Futures Game right before the All-Star break. It might have been an interesting move by the league, but it apparently didn't come with a full emphasis on MLB-level production values.

You can see what we're talking about with this home run by Red prospect Cam Collier, in which the cameras behind home plate don't even move as the ball flies away:

Cam Collier - Reds Prospects (1)* pic.twitter.com/F8WLL0SyVZ — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) March 14, 2024

One the plus side, Rhett Lowder, the No. 7 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, was impressive in two perfect innings with two strikeouts.

Friday will see an expanded slate of Spring Breakout action, with five games scheduled.