MLB playoffs 2024: With momentum and a bit of magic, Mets roll to Game 1 win vs. Brewers

MILWAUKEE — You might not believe in magic, but it might be time to start believing in the Mets. For the past three months, it seems like every bounce, call and moment have gone New York's way.

A little more than 30 hours ago, the Mets had no idea if they'd even be going to the postseason. But riding a wild three-month stretch, New York went down to Atlanta and won a back-and-forth game against the rival Braves to punch their playoff ticket.

And with very little sleep and a lot of adrenaline going into Game 1 of the NL wild-card round, the Mets once again found a way to rise to the occasion when the lights were brightest in their 8-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

That feeling when you slam the door on Game 1 for the @Mets 😤 pic.twitter.com/6yoyHF2TDz — MLB (@MLB) October 2, 2024

It was just a few days ago at American Family Field that the Mets dropped two of their final three games to the Brewers, forcing them to play the makeup doubleheader against the Braves on Monday. On Tuesday, the Mets didn’t look like the same team.

“I’m going to be honest with you: It’s hard to be tired when you’re playing playoff baseball,” third baseman Mark Vientos said afterward. “I had a bunch of energy. I know all of us did.”

After Milwaukee struck first, scoring two runs off starter Luis Severino in the first inning, the Mets answered back by tallying three in the second. And after the Brewers scored two more runs to take a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth, New York chose the fifth inning to take hold of the game.

The Mets’ half of the frame was kicked off by Tyrone Taylor’s one-out double, on which Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio took a bad route and let it go over his head. Then, after Francisco Alvarez flied out and Francisco Lindor drew a walk, the Mets’ offense sprang into action.

Second baseman José Iglesias drilled a sharp line drive to first base and, in a foot race to the bag, dove head-first into the base to beat reliever Joel Payamps. And with all the attention on first base, Taylor scored while Payamps' back was turned.

Uh, did somebody say something about baserunning? How about this hustle -- both from Jose Iglesias busting it down the line, and from Tyrone Taylor scoring from second on an infield hit. Goodness.



Mets 4, Brewers 4, top five. pic.twitter.com/eNCODDd6if — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) October 1, 2024

That sequence of events not only delivered the game’s tying run, making it 4-4, but it also sent the Mets’ dugout into a frenzy, as a team that has thrived off big moments all year created yet another when they needed it most.

“I think that was probably the biggest [turning] point in the game,” J.D. Martinez said after the win. “You could see the momentum swing right after that. … Hats off to Iggy because he runs hard after every ball he hits, and he’s always in there. It’s always a bang-bang play at first. And because of that, I think it’s kind of what led us today.”

Following Iglesias’ hustle RBI single, the Mets proceeded to score four more times in the fifth, all with two outs. An infield single from Brandon Nimmo loaded the bases, and then Vientos and Martinez followed with RBI singles to break the game open, giving New York a four-run lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

The Mets are RELENTLESS 😤



Three runs in the top of the 5th to re-take the lead.



(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/Dd3ncju8Bk — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 1, 2024

One of the Mets’ best traits all season has been their ability to hit with two outs. This year, their offense was top-10 in MLB in hits and average and bottom-10 in strikeouts in two-out situations. Being able to keep the line moving on Tuesday wasn’t just a lucky occurrence; it’s who these Mets are.

“We have a deep lineup,” manager Carlos Mendoza said after the game. “When we have guys rolling, we not only control the strikeout — we have guys that can get on base, we have guys that can hit the ball out of the ballpark — but we also have guys that can put the ball in play when we need to. Use the whole field when we need to. That’s what happened today.”

What has made the Mets so dangerous lately is that they have a unique ability to ride the wave of emotions that occur throughout the course of games. When they trail, they remain even-keeled, with a focus on fighting back. When they get a big hit, they allow themselves to explode and let their emotions out. It’s their identity, and it’s the reason they’re now on the precipice of moving on to the NLDS.

“I think before the game, we were kind of talking about emotions and trying to stay even-keeled,” Vientos said postgame. “J.D. was like, ‘The guys that keep their emotions the most even-keeled are the ones who are going to come out on top.’”

After winning Game 1 with their ace on the mound, the Mets go into Game 2 with Sean Manaea, who has been a revelation behind Severino in the rotation. And with the wind at their sails and all the momentum in their favor, playing one day at a time isn’t just a cliche for the Mets, it’s all they know right now.

“We’re not satisfied,” Severino said. “We know the potential we have in that clubhouse, and we want to go out there, and we’re going to fight.”