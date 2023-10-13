MLB playoffs 2023: Phillies finish off the Braves in NLDS Game 4, advance to NLCS vs. D-backs

The final installment of Phillies-Braves 2023 was a bit closer than the previous iterations, but it was more of the same, as the Phillies slugged their way to a victory and a second straight trip to the NLCS.

No. 1 Atlanta Braves at No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies, Game 4: Phillies 3, Braves 1 (Philadelphia wins 3-1)

Game summary:

The Phillies made life uncomfortable for Atlanta ace Spencer Strider from the jump. Nick Castellanos walloped two dingers sandwiched around another from Trea Turner, and that was all the scoring the Phillies needed. With the crowd as loud as ever at Citizens Bank Park, they clinched their ticket to the next round.

Key moment:

On the positive side, it was Castellanos' second homer of the night, which made him the first player in MLB history with back-to-back multi-homer postseason games. After hitting two of the Phillies' six dingers on Wednesday in Game 3, Castellanos notched the Phillies' first and third runs with solo shots in Game 4, making the difference in the clinching victory.

On the negative side, the key moment might’ve been Bryce Harper’s possible elbow injury in the top of the eighth. With Harper catching the ball and Matt Olson running toward first base, Olson’s knee appeared to collide with Harper’s surgically repaired right elbow, and the Phillies’ star immediately jumped away and winced in apparent pain.

Bryce Harper suffers an apparent injury after colliding with Matt Olson on a play at first base pic.twitter.com/dsOMaU1TXY — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 13, 2023

After making the inning-ending play, Harper briefly went to get checked out in the clubhouse, but he returned to the dugout and then to first base for the ninth inning. Still, it'll be worth monitoring his status in the coming days.

Impact player:

Castellanos. Enough said.

What’s next?

The Phillies are moving on. They’ll face the Arizona Diamondbacks starting Monday in NLCS Game 1. On the flip side, the Braves are done for the year after winning 104 regular-season games.