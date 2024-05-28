Mike Tyson 'feeling 100%' after reported medical scare on plane

Mike Tyson says he's "feeling 100%" following a medical scare on a plane from Miami to Los Angeles.

Tyson, 57, experienced the medical issue on a Sunday flight that prompted an in-flight call for a doctor and required attention from paramedics when the plane landed, In Touch Weekly reports. An unidentified eyewitness from on board the plane described the scene to the publication.

“Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane, and paramedics boarded,” the eyewitness said. “Before the paramedics arrived, the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor. The message even came on everyone’s screens.“

Tyson addressed his status directly for the first time in a social media message on Tuesday alongside a shot at upcoming boxing opponent Jake Paul.

Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) May 28, 2024

Tyson's representatives released a statement a day prior addressing the report and his condition, telling media that Tyson is "doing great" after an ulcer flare-up.

"Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great," the statement reads. "He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."

Per the eyewitness account from on board the plane, passengers heard a prerecorded message over the intercom asking if there were any medical personnel on board with about 30 minutes remaining on the flight. It's not clear from the report if anyone on board responded. The eyewitness told In Touch that paramedics boarded the plane once it landed at LAX.

"They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter," the eyewitness said. "[The flight attendant] said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head yes.”

There were no further details reported from the incident on the plane. Tyson's representatives didn't provide more information regarding his condition than in the initial statement.

Tyson is scheduled to return to the boxing ring to face Paul on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. A former heavyweight champion, Tyson is one of the most feared fighters in the history of the sport, but he hasn't boxed in a sanctioned fight in 19 years.

He'll enter his matchup with Paul touting a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts. Paul, 27, is 30 years younger than Tyson. The fight is scheduled as Tyson's first sanctioned match since he lost to Kevin McBride in 2005. In their statement, his representatives didn't address his status for the fight that's slated to be streamed on Netflix.