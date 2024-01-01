Mike Tomlin keeps his streak alive, Steelers remain in playoff hunt with win over Seahawks

We'll have at least one more year of hearing about Mike Tomlin's streak.

For the 17th straight season, Tomlin will not have a losing record. The Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-23 to move to 9-7, and more importantly than clinching another non-losing season for Tomlin, it kept Pittsburgh alive in the AFC wild-card race. Pittsburgh will need to win and get some help next week to get a wild-card spot, but they'll still be in the race going into the season finale. For the Seahawks, it drops them back to .500 and is a blow in their playoff hunt.

A two-game winning streak for the Steelers coincided with finally turning to Mason Rudolph at quarterback. The Steelers stuck with Rudolph despite Kenny Pickett being healthy enough to be listed as questionable on the injury report, which usually means a player will suit up. Pickett was inactive, Rudolph started and the Steelers continued to keep their season alive with a big win.

The Steelers were in a lot of trouble when they had a three-game losing streak in December. But a Tomlin-coached team wasn't going to fade away that easily.

Steelers pound Seattle in run game

The Steelers, who looked like they were ready to call it a season a couple weeks ago in a listless loss to the Indianapolis Colts, looked like a much different team in the first half Sunday. They rushed for 145 yards in the first half. The Fox broadcast said that was the most for Pittsburgh since a 2006 game against Kansas City. Their leading rushers that day were Willie Parker and Najeh Davenport.

Jaylen Warren got the scoring started for the Steelers with an 18-yard touchdown run. The Steelers led for most of the game after that. Najee Harris scored a couple of touchdowns, and the Steelers led 24-17 into the third quarter.

The game was still in the balance when the defense made a huge play. With seven minutes left and the Steelers leading 27-20, Geno Smith was strip-sacked by Nick Herbig. Pittsburgh recovered at the 16-yard line. The Steelers only got a field goal out of the ensuing drive, but a 10-point lead was significant at that point in the game.

Seahawks take a step back

For the Seahawks, a loss didn't eliminate them from the playoff race but it didn't help their chances. They moved back to 8-8 with the loss, which is fitting in what has been a mediocre season.

The defense let down in a big spot, against an offense that has struggled most of the season. The offense wasn't bad but there weren't a lot of game-changing explosive plays. The Steelers also crushed Seattle in time of possession.

The Seahawks tried to rally late. A drive deep into Steelers territory didn't result in a touchdown, and Seattle settled for a field goal just before the two-minute warning. They tried an onside kick trailing 27-20 but Pittsburgh recovered. A reception to Pickens for a first down and a Harris run for another first down ended the game.

The Steelers still need a lot to go right to make the playoffs. But they're alive, and it looked like there was no chance of that happening a couple weeks ago.