Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has heart surgery to remove aortic aneurysm

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard underwent heart surgery Friday to remove an aortic aneurysm and repair his aortic valve.

The university announced Friday afternoon that the surgery was successful, and Howard is expected to fully recover from the procedure within six to 12 weeks and could return to the program in four to six weeks. The announcement included a statement from Howard.

"I feel so grateful and blessed that this surgery was performed at University of Michigan Health," Howard said, per the statement. "My wife, Jenine, and our family appreciate the world-class care that has been provided to us. Dr. (Kim) Eagle, Dr. (Himanshu) Patel, Dr. (Stanley) Chetcuti, and all of the staff at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center are so talented and performed like champions throughout this process.

"I am going to work very hard in my rehabilitation to be stronger than ever by the time our upcoming season is upon us."

Per Michigan's announcement, Howard's condition was detected during a routine medical exam, leading to the prompt scheduling of surgery.

Howard, 50, has coached at Michigan for four seasons. A member of the program's vaunted Fab Five in the early '90s, Howard went on to a 19-year career in the NBA, making one All-Star team and winning two championships with the Miami Heat.

He returned to Michigan to coach his alma mater in in 2019 and was named NCAA Coach of the Year in 2021 by the Associated Press. He has led the Wolverines to two NCAA tournament appearances culminating in trips to the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

Associate head coach Phil Martelli will serve as head coach in Howard's absence.