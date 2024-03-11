​​Miami Beach tried to 'break up' with spring break. Some people are celebrating anyway: 'I'm still going'

Many college students have descended on Florida and its many beaches for spring break this month, but Miami Beach — one of the top destinations — is trying to keep those visitors at a minimum.

On March 1, the City of Miami Beach released a commercial saying it would be "breaking up with Spring Break." It's part of a $250,000 campaign that also includes billboards.

“This isn’t working anymore,” an actor says in the advertisement. “And it’s not us. It’s you.”

Melissa Berthier, director of communications for the city of Miami Beach, told Yahoo News in an email that this decision came after years of “lawless behavior and a string of violent acts in recent years.” In the last two years, police made over 1,000 arrests and confiscated over 100 guns, and the city suffered two fatal shootings during spring break last year.

“The message is clear that Miami Beach is no longer a place for raucous behavior and that our laws and regulations will be fully enforced,” Berthier said. “There may be trade-offs, but we cannot tolerate another year like the last few, which threatens Miami Beach.”

What are the spring break rules in Miami Beach?

The city is implementing curfews, raising parking prices on Miami Beach and imposing fines on many short-term rentals such as those on Airbnb and Vrbo. Every weekend (Thursday to Sunday) in March, the nonresident towing rate will also be doubled to $516, a set traffic plan will be in place starting at 6 p.m. and parking garages on South Beach will be closed.

The city has already seen some results in the early part of the month, with some beaches looking emptier than usual.

"The Miami spring break breakup is real," wrote Ava (@avadaniellea) in her TikTok post on March 6.

Some spring breakers still want to visit Miami Beach

Even with the restrictions, many people are still planning to flock to the popular South Beach area of Miami Beach to spend their spring break.

"Miami Spring Break is not cancelled," @cashtvofficial wrote in his post explaining why the restrictions wouldn't affect his itinerary. "Yall just needa have a plan."

Cash TV wasn’t the only person ready to head to Miami Beach and figure out how to work around the restrictions.

"Even if it was canceled I'm still going," replied @e.w_yiana.

For some people, the choice to go simply came down to money and convenience. They didn't want to cancel flights and hotels that had already been booked.

"Let me just cancel my flight, hotel, and all my clothes i spent months saving for," Xav (@xavsw1rd) wrote in his post.

"Yes I leave next Wednesday so I just have to deal with it," replied @day.breezy1.

Staff from Miami Spring Break (@miamispringbreak), an app that provides information and access to parties during the week, posted a video on TikTok responding to the rumors that spring break would be shut down.

"New rules had everyone questioning if Miami SB [spring break] was still a thing! We say nothing changing," the company wrote in the caption.

"We ain't never breaking up," a woman told WPLG Local 10 Miami. "We're staying together forever."

Some locals welcome the restrictions for visitors

The city said locals won't be subject to many of these restrictions, such as flat-fee parking rates. Parking garage closures and traffic plans will be made with residents in mind. Knowing this, some residents are welcoming the changes with open arms.

"I am glad that the local government is taking the initiative to protect residents," Michael Stevenson (@thisisnotmws), a 15-year Miami-area resident and attorney, told Yahoo News. "The atmosphere is nothing short of chaos. It looks like a literal riot."

He also noted that most locals see spring break as “nightmarish.” He added that it doesn’t fulfill its normal duty to the Miami-area economy.

“Regular tourism is great. It's critical to our economy,” Stevenson said. “But this isn't regular tourism by any stretch of the imagination. Spring break has, unfortunately, become a public safety concern.”

Although the new laws are intended to protect the city and local residents, Valeria Guzman (@notvaleriaguzman) and other residents are upset about the inconveniences it will bring them.

“Now me, person that lives in Miami,” Guzman says in a TikTok video from March 6, “now I can’t go to the local beach because of your chaos.”