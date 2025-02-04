Met Gala announces host committee, including Simone Biles, Angel Reese and Sha'Carri Richardson

The Met Gala announced its host committee for its 2025 event, including athletes like gymnast Simone Biles and her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, WNBA star Angel Reese and track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson.

The co-chairs for the gala had been previously announced: Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, actor Colman Domingo and musicians A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams. Lakers star LeBron James is an honorary co-chair.

The gala is part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's spring 2025 exhibition "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," and the dress code is "Tailored For You." According to Vogue, the dress code is a "nod to the exhibition's focus on menswear" and is "designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation." This will be the first Costume Institute exhibit to focus on menswear since 2003, per Vogue.

Sports figures have regularly attended the Met Gala, including Biles in 2021 and Reese last year. Other sports stars who have attended include Serena Williams, Dwyane Wade, Stefon Diggs and Ben Simmons.

The Met Gala will take place at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5.